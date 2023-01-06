Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

