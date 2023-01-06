Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

