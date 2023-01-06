Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $115.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

