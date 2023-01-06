Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

