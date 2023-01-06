Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

