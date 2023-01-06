Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

