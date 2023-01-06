Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$59.02

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$56.24 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$56.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -12.69.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

