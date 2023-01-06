Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $57.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Silvergate Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $162.65.
Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
