Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,041,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

