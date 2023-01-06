Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

