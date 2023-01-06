Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.