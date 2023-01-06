BTS Chain (BTSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,101.70

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $1,101.70 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00449255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.01710208 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30692661 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

