C2X (CTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,111.35

C2X (CTX) traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One C2X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $1,111.35 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00447712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.34 or 0.01685959 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.79 or 0.30587227 BTC.

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

