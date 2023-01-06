Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 5.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 40.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

