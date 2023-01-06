Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. McKesson makes up about 1.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in McKesson by 942.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $374.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.84. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.