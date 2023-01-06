Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

