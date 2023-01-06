Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period.

Shares of TAIL opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

