Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 294,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,758,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

