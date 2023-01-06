Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

