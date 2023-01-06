Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

