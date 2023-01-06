Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,970 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.