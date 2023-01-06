Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Medpace worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medpace Price Performance
Shares of MEDP opened at $214.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Stories
