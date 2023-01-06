Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Medpace worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $214.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.