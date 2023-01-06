Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

