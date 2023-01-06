Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $842,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $966,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

