Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 142.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $298.23 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

