Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

