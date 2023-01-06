Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $126.40 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $136.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

