Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,340 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.