Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CP opened at C$101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,259 shares of company stock valued at $987,398.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

