Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 15,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 608,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.