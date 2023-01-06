Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.99 and last traded at C$24.99. 120 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

