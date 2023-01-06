Cardano Price Reaches $0.27 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and $226.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.86 or 0.07430481 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031889 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059762 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022684 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,640,464 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
