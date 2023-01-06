Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $49,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

