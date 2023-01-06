Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Cut by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.06 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

