Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 10.5%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 72,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

