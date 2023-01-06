Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $298.05 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00449482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.01741649 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.60 or 0.30708186 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,410,034,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,104,443 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,408,466,266 with 10,647,640,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02805842 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,749,603.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

