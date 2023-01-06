Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.82

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $247.82 and last traded at $247.37, with a volume of 52154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.