Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.23 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $246.16 million and $9.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

