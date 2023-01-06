Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 54.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 11.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.