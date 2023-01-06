CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £37,723.82 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,450.39).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,421.69).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($207,831.33).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £448,657.46 ($540,551.16).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde acquired 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £455,000 ($548,192.77).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($30,843.37).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,072.29).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde bought 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £9,721.11 ($11,712.18).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.85) on Friday. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £443.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5,116.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

