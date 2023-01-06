CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 7,166 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$19,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 745,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,045,630.51.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.44.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

