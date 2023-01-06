CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
CF Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %
CFBK stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.
