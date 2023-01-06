Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $243.77 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00444300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.88 or 0.02167838 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.04 or 0.30354168 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.