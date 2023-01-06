Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

NYSE:CRL opened at $220.08 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $366.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.