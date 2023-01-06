Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,024,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

