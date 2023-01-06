Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

