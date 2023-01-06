Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 319,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,946 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

