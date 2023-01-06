Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $86.00 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

