Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,685 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

