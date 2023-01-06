Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

